Kilkenny death for Wednesday, May 9

The late Richard (Dickie) Healy

The death has occurred of Richard (Dickie) Healy, Smith's Road, Ballyragget, Kilkenny and formerly of Newtown, Castlecomer. In recent years in the wonderful care of the Staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital surrounded by his Family. Predeceased by his brother Paul, sisters Maura, Bernadette, and Norah. Dickie will be sadly missed by his sister Gertie (Kenna), brothers Michael and Paddy, sisters-in-law Bridie, Jenny and Rita, nieces, nephews and his life long friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget from 5pm on Tuesday with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday evening at 7pm followed by removal to Saint Colman's Church, Conahy. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.