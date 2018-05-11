Kilkenny deaths for Friday, May 11

The late Robert (Bob) Croke

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Croke, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny who died on Tuesday, 8th May 2018. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving parents Michael and Carmel, brothers Conor and Damien, sisters Christine, Julie, Sheonagh and Kathleen, grandmother Brigid (Walsh), brother-in-law Hugh, nieces Bambi and Paige, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Bob will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday 11th May from 5pm until 8pm, removal on Saturday 12th May, to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please, Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The late Christy Barrett

The death has occurred of Christy Barrett, Smithstown Road, Drumgoole, Castlecomer peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Friday from 10am. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon with burial in Smithstown Cemetery. House Private Please.