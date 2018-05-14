Kilkenny deaths for Monday, May 14

The late

The death has occurred of Cecilia Fahy, (née Carroll)

Fatima Place, Kilkenny City and late of Sandymount, Dublin). May 12th 2018 in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Niall and much loved mother of Olivia and Isabelle. She will be deeply missed by her husband, daughters, sisters Mary and Kay, brothers Thomas, Michael and Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3p.m. to 8p.m. on Sunday with rosary at 7p.m. Funeral on Monday after 2p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Vincent's Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin. House private please on Monday.

The late Michael Rice

The death has occurred of Michael Rice, Coolraheen, Coolcullen, Coon, Kilkenny peacefully at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny. Michael, much loved husband of Betty and dear father to John, Elizabeth, Margaret & Michael. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen and Peggy, sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Maura and Martina, Margaret’s partner Ian, grandchildren Dale, Cíarán, Shane, Bradley, Michael, Cayla, Megan, Liana & Mia, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 2pm Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Coon, for Reception Prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Castlecomer District Hospital. Donation Box in Church.

The late Marguerite Callaghan-Webster

The death has occurred of Marguerite CALLAGHAN-WEBSTER (née Callaghan)

8 Chapelfield, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Marguerite passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends.Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Michael, son Corey, daughters Casey and Kendall, parents Michael and Eileen, parents in law Michael and Bridget, brother James, sisters Antionette and Aishling, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at her parents' house, Fennor, on Sunday from 2 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for Requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Fennor Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cois Nore Kilkenny and Carlow/Kilkenny homecare team. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Jim Quirke

The death has occurred of Jim Quirke, Mount Nugent, Johnswell, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sister Kathleen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir’s Funeral Home (Eircode R95 FH90) on Monday from 7pm with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of St John The Baptist Johnswell. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kitty Igoe

The death has occurred of Kitty IGOE (née Hughes)

Parliament Street, Kilkenny City on May 11 in the loving care of the staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Des and her sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Una, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Rosary on Saturday at 7.30p.m. in Hehir's Funeral Home. House Private Please.

The late Agnes Swift

The death has occurred of Agnes SWIFT (née Bolger) 60 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny) 11th May 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital, Agnes, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Brian and Marina, sadly missed by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Prayers on Sunday evening at 6.30 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.