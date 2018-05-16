Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, May 16

The late Robert Prendergast

The death has occurred of Robert Prendergast, Jeanville, Goresbridge, Kilkenny, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margaret, his children Catherine, Mary and Edward, his sisters Margaret Magee (Belfast), Kate Jordan (Carlow), Mary Power (Dublin) and Pauline (Stoneyford), his brothers Ned (Dublin) and Andrew (Gowran), his mother-in-law Maureen Gannon (Ballyragget), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 2pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Tim O'Brien

The death has occurred of Tim O'Brien, Milltown, Glenmore, Kilkenny on 12th May 2018. Tim, beloved husband of Daphne loving father of Kevin, Angela, Karen, Timmy and the late Susan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 6pm on Thursday 17th May concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal will take place at 10.30am on Friday 18th May (via Milltown) to St. James' Church Glenmore for 11am requiem Mass, followed by a private family cremation service. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.