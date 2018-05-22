Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, May 22

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) BUTLER

Brownstown, Kilkenny City and formerly of Clopook, Ballyfoyle) 21st May 2018, in the loving care of the staff at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Elizabeth (Lizzie), sadly missed by her brother Tom, sister Anne, sisters-in-law Mary, Joan, Mary and Gertrude, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (23rd May) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Muckalee Cemetery.

The late Edward (Ned) Dack

The sudden and untimely death has taken place of Edward (Ned) Dack, 26 Castle Ave, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Cloghabrody, Thomastown. Predeceased by his wife Peggy and his son Collum. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Margaret, Joan and Aishling, sons Edward and Ray, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom, sisters Margaret, Joan and Nellie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigal prayers at 8pm. Leaving from his residence to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, for Requiem Mass at 12 midday on Wednesday followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery, Thomastown. Ned, always enjoyed a good laugh and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The late Sheila Eileen O'Connor

The death has occurred of Sheila Eileen O’Connor, (nee O’Hara), “Shandrum”, Cappahayden, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Saturday 19th May 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Rory, Moyra and James, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Katie, Brian and Sorcha, brother Donald, sisters-in-law Nina, Bridie and Heidi, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.30pm.