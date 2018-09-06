Kilkenny death for Thursday, September 6

Sean Keane

The late Tom McPhillips 

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) McPhillips (Park View, Freshford Road, Kilkenny). Sept. 5th 2018 (unexpectedly) at his home. Beloved husband of Josie and much loved father of Pat, Tommy and Eamon. Pre-deceased by his brothers Jim, Rory and Pat. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, sister Mary (McInerney), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4 to 8pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Canice's Church followed  by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery.