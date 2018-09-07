Kilkenny death for Friday, September 7

The late Kathleen (Cathy) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Cathy) O'Brien of Mooneen, Graiguenamanagh and Cullintra, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully in her 99th year, in the loving care of the Staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, nieces, nephews and all her relatives, her neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh from 2 pm on Friday with prayers at 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45 am for Mass in Duiske Abbey at 11 am followed by burial in The Rower Cemetery. R.I.P.