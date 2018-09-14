Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 14

The late James (Jim) Moran

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Moran, Dunkitt, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and Hugginstown, Kilkenny.



James died on Thursday 13th September 2018, peacefully at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and John, Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mai, sisters Nan (Phelan) and Kitty (Culleton), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Jim will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday 14th September from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm to to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, Requiem Mass on Saturday 15th September at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Very Rev. Robert Canon (Fr. Bob) Raftice

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Robert Canon (Fr. Bob) Raftice, Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny, Retired Parish Priest of Windgap and formerly of Ballylusky, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Thursday 13th September 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his brothers James and Patrick, sisters Catherine (O’Connor), Sr. Mary (Holy Faith) and Ellen (O’Brien) and his niece Breda (O’Connor).

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters-in-law Anna Mae (Mullinavat) and Breda (Danesfort), nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends, Bishop Dermot Farrell, retired Bishops, Laurence Forristal (former classmate) and Seamus Freeman, priests, religious of the Diocese of Ossory, former parishioners and his colleagues in St. Patrick’s Missionary, Kiltegan.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, on Friday from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Reposing on Saturday from 4pm in St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap, with Saturday evening Mass at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the church grounds.