Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, September 19

The late Declan Duggan

The death has occurred of Declan Duggan, late of Owning, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, Monday September 17th. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday September 19th from 3.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Owning Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday September 20th at 11am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Owning. Family Flowers only please. Donations to St. Briget’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir. House private until Wednesday 3.30pm.

The late Sean Moore

The death has occurred of Sean Moore, (Beaumont, Dublin 9 and formerly of Parliament Street, Kilkenny September 17th 2018 (suddenly) but peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family; devoted husband of Bríd and cherished father to Dorene, Elizabeth and Emma. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, brothers Michael and Brian, sisters Ann and Mary, son-in-law Sean, Dorene and Emma’s partners Conor and Nigel, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home from 6 pm Tuesday. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of The Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 11.20 am for Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium.

The late Joan Neary

The death has occurred of Joan Neary (née Cashman)

Togher Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Joan was formerly from Francistown, Castlelyons, Co. Cork. Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Cora and Dearbhla, sons-in-law Seamus and Seamie, grandchildren Dearbhla, Killian, Joseph and James, sister Claire, brother John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a close circle of friends.

The late Paul Roche

The death has occurred of Paul Roche (Beech Park, Kilkenny and late of Killala, Co. Mayo). September 17th 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Anne. He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4p.m. on Wednesday with Rosary at 8p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Walshe

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Walshe, wife of the late Edward died peacefully on Monday, 17 September at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.

She is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving Family, son David, daughters Marian, Heather, Joanne, Margaret, Kathleen, Caroline and Ursula, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown, from 5pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

House Private Please.





Date Published: Tuesday 18th September 2018





