Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, September 25

The late Mary Rochford

The death has occurred of Mary Rochford (née Maher), Lacken, New Ross, Wexford and formerly of Derrylackey, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny). Beloved wife of Patsy, sadly missed by her loving family.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Tuesday (25th September) from 4pm concluding at 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday (26th September) at 10.30 am to St. Anne's Church, Rathgarogue, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Waterford University Hospital. House Private Wednesday please.

The late Maura Carey

The death has occurred of Maura Carey, Demesne, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, died 24th September 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sons John and Thomas. Survived by her husband John, children DJ, Jack, Kieran, Martin, Catriona, Liz, and Aisling, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Eileen, Breda, Anne,and Bernie, brothers Seamu, and Thomas, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at her home on Tuesday 25th from 3 to 9pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday 26th to Church of the Assumption, Gowran for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 9pm on Monday 24th. Donations to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Michael Voss

The death has taken place of Michael Voss, Barrettstown, Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, after a short illness, surrounded by family and friends on Monday 24th September. Sadly missed by his brothers Liam and Mark, sister-in-law Margaret and extended family and friends.

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford Mortuary from 6pm on Tuesday 25th Sept with rosary and Vigil prayers at 6.45pm followed by removal to the Carmilite Friary, Knocktopher, arriving for 8pm approximately. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial Sheepstown Cemetery, Knocktopher.