Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, September 26

The late Joe Martin

The death has occurred of Joe Martin, Inistioge, Kilkenny / Dublin / Roscommon. Formerly Dublin and Roscommon passed away on 24th September 2018, sadly missed by his husband Stephen, his mother Bridie, sisters Madeline and Geraldine, brothers Seamus, John, Frankie, Kevin, Tony and Cyril, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Leaving his home and going directly to Funeral Mass in St Brendan’s Church, Clodiagh, Co. Kilkenny at 12 pm Thursday 27th September followed by cremation in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 3.30 pm.

The late Elizabeth (Lila) Vallely

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Lila) Vallely (nee) Purcell, late of 20 Mill Road, Inistioge and 11 Cloghabrody, Thomastown and formerly of 15 Fairview, Graignamanagh. Predeceased by her husband Bobby and son Paul. Sadly missed by her sons Robert, Trevor & Colm, daughter Rita, grandchildren Craig, Natasha, Ethan, Emma, Paul, Ronnie, Arrron, Sophie, Christian, Adam, Lila, Asha, Sakeenah and Mohammad. Sisters Agnes, Mai & Kathleen and brother Sonny, daughters-in-law, Ann Marie and Alison, son-in-law Philip, nieces & nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son's residence 25 Dunan, Thomastown from 2pm on Thursday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am in the Church of The Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Family flowers only. Donations to the Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team. House private on Friday morning please.