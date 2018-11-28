Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, November 28

The late Ned Somers

The death has occurred of Ned Somers, Clashrea Place, Waterford City, Waterford/Coolagh, Kilkenny. Loving and much loved husband of Maura (nee Kelly). Will be sadly missed by his daughter Catherine (Freeman), sons Tommy and John, his sister Maura, brother Pat, son-in-law Eamonn, daughters-in-law Eilish & Shirley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (Nov. 28th) from 4.45pm followed by removal to Ballybricken Church at 5.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Terry Wall

The death has occured of Terence (Terry) Wall (Beechpark and late of Lavistown, Kilkenny). November 27th 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved son of the late Tom and Maurenn and brother of the late Thomas. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Pat and Martin, sister Marilyn (Langton), brother-in-law Ger, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his sister Marilyn Langton's home in Lavistown from 2p.m. on Wednesday with Rosary at 7p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11a.m. in St. Colman's Church, Clara followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Good Shepherd Centre (donation box in Church).