Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, November 29

The late Jim Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Jim Kavanagh (Old Golf Links Road, Newpark, Kilkenny and formerly of Kylemagush, Fenagh, Co. Carlow) 28th November 2018, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Jim (ex E.S.B.), beloved father of Margaret, Patricia, Pauline and John, sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, sisters Essie (McLoughlin) and Betty (Mahon), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren P.J., Federicia, Michael, Ashling and Orla, great-grandson Zeno, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Thursday (29th Nov.) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Sean Laherty

The death has occurred of Sean Laherty, Scart, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, his daughter Niamh, son Kevin, sister MB, brothers Padraig and Eddie, son-in-law Steve, Kevin’s partner Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Private Cremation has already taken place. Memorial Mass at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat on Friday, 30th of November, at 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.