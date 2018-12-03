Kilkenny deaths for Monday, December 3

The late Joseph (Joe) Quinlan

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Quinlan, St. Mary`s Avenue, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Joe died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Marian, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Julie-Ann and Paul jnr., great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, today, Sunday, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery.

The late Treena Caron

The death has taken place of Treena Caron (nee Nugent), Love Lane, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and The Quay, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Eric, children Jessie and Jamie, sister Majella, aunt Mary, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Quay, Thomastown from 5pm on Sunday with rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery Thomastown.

The late Liam O'Dowd

The death has occurred of Liam O'Dowd, (Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny) – November 30th 2018 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Liam; dearly beloved husband of Nuala and loving father of Anne-Marie and Liam Jnr. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, grandchildren Sophie and Sullivan, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Tuesday morning from 10am with a gathering of family and friends for 6pm Prayer Service (all welcome to attend). Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Kill-o’-the-Grange arriving at 9.45am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Church of the Holy Family. Donation box at the back of the church beside the condolence book.