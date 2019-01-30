Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, January 30

The late Eily Connolly (née Aylward)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Connolly (née Aylward), Castletown, Carrick-on-Suir, Kilkenny. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 4.45pm with removal at 6.45pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Carrick-on-Suir Day Care Centre.

The late Sean Nolan

The death has occurred of Sean Nolan, Coolcullen, Coon, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his brother James, his sisters, Bridie and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral prayers on Wednesday evening, 30th January, at 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Coon. R93 VK44. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 31st January, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.