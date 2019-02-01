Kilkenny deaths for Friday, February 1

The late Frances Bassett

The death has occurred of Frances Bassett, (Woodstock Gardens, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny) peacefully on the 31st of January 2019 in the care of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny,. Frances (nee Gaule),dearly beloved wife of the late George. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Georgina, Anne and Catherine, son John, sons-in- law Gerard, Gerard and Steve, daughter-in-law Mijke, much loved grandchildren Oisin, Caitllin, Tiernan, Michael, Isolde, Aoibhe, Amber, Hannah, George, Megan and Emmy, Sister Patricia , Cousins Martha, Olivia and Susan, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Colmcille's, Inistioge, with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. House private Monday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, please, to Friends of St. Columba's, Thomastown.

The late Kathleen Holohan

The death has occurred of Mary Kate (Kathleen) Holohan (née Hickey), The Islands, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Kathleen died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at the District Hospital, Castlecomer in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Mary (Phelan), Phil, John, Chrissie (Fogarty) Joan and Catherine, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Josie and Leicha, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 2 o'clock until 7 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving at 7.30. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kilkenny/Carlow Homecare Team.

The late Claire Irwin

The death has occurred of Claire Irwin (Nee McEvoy) (Dunmore, Kilkenny) 31st January 2019, at Castlecomer District Hospital, Claire, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Jane, sadly missed by her loving daughter, sister Angela, nieces Vicky Walsh and Vivian Lavelle, nephew Aidan Walsh, cousins, extended family, her kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (1st Feb.) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Dunmore. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Catherine McCormack

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cathleen) McCormack (nee Kealy) (Marian Place, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) 30th January 2019, at University Hospital, Waterford, Catherine (Cathleen), beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Patricia, Carol, Jackie and Keith, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Stella and Mary, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday (6th February) at 11 o'clock in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Haematology Dept. at University Hospital, Waterford.

The late Betty Murphy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy, (née Keogh)

3 Fiddown Road, Piltown, Kilkenny, suddenly, survived by her husband Sean, children Michael, Barry, Brian, Siobhan and Martin, daughters-in-law Aneta, Maria, Maureen and Susan , son-in-law Robin, sister Siobhan (Tierney), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Friday (Feb 1st) from 6 o' clock to 8 o'clock, prayers at 7 30 o'clock. Arriving at Church of The Assumption, Piltown on Saturday morning (Feb 2nd) for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times.