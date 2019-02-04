Kilkenny deaths for Monday, February 4

The late Johnny Cahill

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Cahill, Newtown, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny. Johnny died peacefully on Sunday, 3rd February, in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pmfollowed by removal to St. Leonard's Church, Dunnamaggin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilree Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Bridget (Biddy) Purcell

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Purcell; Kilbrahan, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Kilkenny 02nd February 2019. Bridget (Biddy). Beloved sister of the late Johanna and Nellie. Deeply regretted by her loving family nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Sunday 3rd February concluding with rosary at 9pm. Removal will take place at 10.45am on Monday 4th February from Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in The Old Cemetery, Rosbercon. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The New Houhgton Hospital, New Ross.

The late Frances Bassett

The death has occurred of Frances Bassett, (Woodstock Gardens, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny) peacefully on the 31st of January 2019 in the care of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny,. Frances (nee Gaule),dearly beloved wife of the late George. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Georgina, Anne and Catherine, son John, sons-in- law Gerard, Gerard and Steve, daughter-in-law Mijke, much loved grandchildren Oisin, Caitllin, Tiernan, Michael, Isolde, Aoibhe, Amber, Hannah, George, Megan and Emmy, Sister Patricia , Cousins Martha, Olivia and Susan, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. Colmcille's, Inistioge, with burial afterwards in St. Mary's adjoining Cemetery. House private Monday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, please, to Friends of St. Columba's, Thomastown.