Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, February 5

The late Jacinta Bermingham

The death has occurred of Jacinta Bermingham, neé Brennan, 36 Springdale, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, passed away on February 3rd, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Anthony, much loved mother of James, William, Kathryn, John Paul and Chris and adored grandmother of Warren Lee and Eire HarperShe will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 3p.m on Tuesday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in S.t Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The late Patrick Freeman

The death has occurred of Patrick Freeman (Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny) 26th January 2019, in Aberdeen, Scotland, Patrick, sadly missed by his mother Ellen and her partner Tom, his son Jake, brothers Gavin and Brendan, sisters Tanya, Katie and Chantelle, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements later.

The late Christopher Loughlin

The death has occurred of Christopher Loughlin (Ardra, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny) 3rd February 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Christopher, sadly missed by his fiancee Grace and his son Tommy, parents Arthur and Esther, sisters Katie and Jennifer, niece Sophia, Jennifer's partner James, grandparents Thomas and Mary Loughlin and James Smith, uncles and aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his parent's home at 90 Glenvale, Ballyragget on Monday (4th Feb.) from 5pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm in the Presbyterian Church, New Road, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, of desired, to the Cardiac Unit at St. Luke's Hospital. Donation box in Church.