Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, February 6

The late Patrick Freeman

The death has occurred of Patrick Freeman (Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny) 26th January 2019, in Aberdeen, Scotland, Patrick, sadly missed by his mother Ellen and her partner Tom, his son Jake, brothers Gavin and Brendan, sisters Tanya, Katie and Chantelle, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

The late Bridie McGrath

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McGrath (née McGlynn)

Publican, The Square, Freshford, Kilkenny. Late of Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband John and infant son John. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Joanne (McDermott), Philomena (Dermody) grandchildren Paul, Hannah, Jack, Sam, Seán, Bríghid, son-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Lachtain's Church at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Donation box in Church.

The late Claire O'Neill

The death has occurred of Claire O'Neill, Connolly Street, Kilkenny on February 5th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved sister of Ann (Long) and loving aunt of Jimmy and John. She will be sadly missed by her sister, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30pm on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday at 7pm at Claire's Home