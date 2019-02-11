Kilkenny deaths for Monday, February 11

The late Pat Hanrahan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hanrahanm (Dundaryark, Danesfort, Co.Kilkenny) on 9th February 2019 unexpectedly but peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Son of the late Bill and Mary and pre-deceased by his brother Liam (Clane). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Collen (nee Cody), sisters Sr. Canice (Noreen, Ennis) and Siobhán (Shankill), brothers Seamus (Tuam) and Seán (Castlewarren), sisters-in-law Marie, Josephine and Maura Hanrahan, Claire (Cody) Brennan, Ahenny, brothers-in-law John Cody (Cork), Liam (Nenagh), Leo and Alban (Ahenny), his dear nieces and nephews, godchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews, many cousins, relatives, neighbours and loyal friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Monday (11th February) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 7 o'clock followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The late Eve O'Brien

The death has occurred of Evelyn O'Brien (née O'Brien), Gleann Rí, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary, formerly Butler Avenue, Thurles and Assumption Place, Kilkenny.

Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Sharon and Louise, grandchildren Ally and Aidan, brothers Liam (Chunky O'Brien), Eamonn and Kevin, sisters Lily and Pauline, son in law Brendan (Davis), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 11th Feb., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (12th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Val Murray

The death has occurred of Valentine (Val) Murray, Killamery, Nine-Mile-House, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Friday, 8th February, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his son John. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Elizabeth, sons Eamon, Michael, Valóg, Larry, Joe and James, daughters Ann and Liz, sister Sr. Josephine (Dungarvan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, 10th February, from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday, 11th February, to arrive for requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Teresa Walsh

The death has occurred of Teresa Walsh (née McAndrew), Noreview Crescent and Low Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Glencastle, Co Mayo. Teresa, (wife of the late Joe, Royal Liver Insurance and Kilkenny County Board) died peacefully in the excellent care of the Doctor, Matron and Staff at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown on Friday, 8 February, she was in her 96th Year. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, son Ronan, his partner Claire Challoner, grandchildren Amber and Elliott, sisters Angela and Bernie, brother Michael, her in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sons's residence, 19, The Meadows, Thomastown, from 3 pm on Sunday with Rosary at 6.30 pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption at 7 pm. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Monday followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.