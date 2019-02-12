Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, February 12

The late Martin Long

The death has occurred of Martin Long, Ballygriffin, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Martin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Cora, sons Paul and David, daughter Mary, brother Michael, daughters-in-law Ann-Marie and June, son-in-law Cathal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4 until 8pm. Arriving on Thursday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for requiem mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to The Irish Heart and Stroke Foundation. House private at all times please.

The late Moira Cullen

The death has occurred of Moira Cullen (nee Donnelly) Haggard Road, Kells, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at her residence on Sunday, 10th February, 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Peter, sons John, Nick and Peter, daughters Joann and Carmel, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral prayers on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by removal to The Church of The Holy Cross, Kells for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The late Pauline O'Hara

The death has occurred of Pauline O'Hara (nee Quirke) (Kilkenny and late of Toomevara, Co. Tipperary and Main Street, Granard, Co. Longford) 10th February 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Pauline, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Helen, Pauline,Pat, Michael, Majella, Breda, Seán, Eamonn, Martina and Oliver, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Paddy and his wife Kay, sister-in-law Lena, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Tuesday (12th Feb.) from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock with Rosary at 6.30 o'clock. Reposing in Smith's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard (N39 AX97) on Wednesday (13th Feb.) from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Granard, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment aftewards in Granardkill Cemetery, Granard.