Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, February 13

The late John Heffernan

The death has occurred of John Heffernan, Tower, Co. Cork and late of Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny on February 11, unexpectedly, John, beloved husband of Deirdre, loving father of Grace, Brian and Conor and son of the late Jimmy and Grace. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Marie, brothers Tom, Patrick, Jimmy, Andy and Liam, father-in-law Paddy, mother-in-law Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig, on Wednesday (13th February) from 7.30pm to 9pm followed by Removal to St Senan’s Church, Cloghroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday (14th) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Senan’s Cemetery, Tower. House private.

The late Joe O'Connor

The death has occurred of Joe (Patrick Joseph) O'Connor, The Boundary House, Doonane Bridge, Crettyard, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid, daughters Frances, Helen, Elizabeth, Catherine, Bridget, Mary Josephine and Paula, sons Eamon, Patrick and Liam, sisters and brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 4pm on Wednesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Robert Ryan

The death has occurred of Robert Ryan, 3 Duiske Crescent, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny and formerly Dublin

Robert died suddenly at home suddenly on Tuesday. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters, his brothers and sisters, his grandchildren and especially Danielle. Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday morning in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm.