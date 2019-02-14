Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, February 14

The late Eamonn Igoe

The death has occurred of Eamonn Igoe ("The Cottage", Coolacutta, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of The Crescent, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo) 12th February 2019, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital, Eamonn, beloved husband of Krissi and loving brother of Michael, Annette, Pat and Paul, sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters-in-law Trish, Lupe, Jo and her husband Andy, parents-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday (15th Feb) in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Funeral Service on Saturday (16th Feb) at 2.30 o'clock in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium. All welcome.

The late Sean Finan

The death has occurred of Seán Finan, Kilmurry, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Lisalway, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Seán (loving husband of the late Kathleen Conboy) died peacefully on Wednesday, 13 February at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by His loving family; Sons Ger, Adrian and Robbie, daughters Darena and Catherine, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, R95 P2P6, from 4 pm Thursday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 pm. Removal Friday to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. House private on Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St Columba's.

The late Ned Mullally

The death has occurred of Ned Mullally, Milltown, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Ned passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, sons Peter and Edmond, daughters Christina and Caroline, brothers John, Pat, Jimmy and Stephen, sister Ann, sons-in-law Alan and John, daughters-in-law Michelle and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Brú Columbanus, Cork.