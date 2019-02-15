Kilkenny deaths for Friday, February 15

The late Br Philip Connor

The death has occurred of Br Philip Connor (Capuchin Friary, Kilkenny) and late of Glack, Ballivor, Co. Meath). February 14th 2019 (peacefully). Predeceased by his father and mother, brothers Terence and Jim and sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers John and Bill sisters Mary, Margaret, Sr. Julia F.M.S.A. Nan and Pauline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and his Capuchin Confreres in Ireland and on the Missions.

Reposing at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, The Friary from 12 noon on Friday with removal to the Friary Church at 7pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Catherine Davin

The death has occurred of Catherine Davin (née Kelly), (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Wallslough, Co. Kilkenny) February 14th 2019 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her family. Catherine, beloved wife of Ned, dear mother of Philip and Claire; Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, sister Stephanie, brother Jimmy, mother-in-law Hannah, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 6 to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Kathleen Dwyer

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dwyer (nee Hahessy) (Ballyhemon, Castlecomer) 13th February 2019, in the loving care of the matron and staff of the District Hospital Castlecomer surrounded by her loving family and special grandson Stephen. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Martin, Gwen, Miriam & Triona, sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Mairead, sons-in-law John and Cormac, brother Eamonn, sisters Mary, Benny and Maud, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Martin’s Home (Eircode R95VHX7) from 2pm Friday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer at 11am for Reception Prayers and Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Crosshill Cemetery.

The late Mary Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Mary Geoghegan (nee Hennessy) (45 Michael Street, Kilkenny and late of Kilmanagh) 14th February 2019, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, Mary, beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Paul, Pat, John, Ann Marie and Mark, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Lily and Bridget, brothers Stephen, Tom, Eamonn, John, Paddy, Liam, Christy and Seamus, daughters-in-law Olivia, Jenny and Eleanor, son-in-law David, grandchildren Laura, Katie, Callum, Georgia, Jack, Ava, Saoirse, Grace and Cathal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Saturday (16th Feb.) from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with Rosary at 6.30 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning to St. John's Church for Funeral Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.