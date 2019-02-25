Kilkenny deaths for Monday, February 25

The late Michael Hearne

The death has occurred of Michael Hearne, Main Street, Piltown, Kilkenny at Waterford University Hospital. Sadly missed by Dermot, Carmel, Nuala, Paul, Avril and Emer, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his sister Tess, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday (26th Feb) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (27th Feb) at 11am. Burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late John Murphy

The death has occurred of John Murphy, Kilmacar, Conahy, Kilkenny and Ranelagh, Dublin. Predeceased by his father Eamonn. Sadly missed by his mother Helen, brother Liam, sisters Anna and Mary, sister in law Eileen, nephews Bill and Jack, nieces Hannah and Emily, relatives and his many friends and all who knew him around Dublin. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Ann Condon

The death has occurred of Ann Condon (nee Hawe) (Castleinch, Kilkenny R95 TN25) 23rd February 2019, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by her family. Ann, beloved wife of Mick and much loved mother of David, Brian, Amanda and Alan. Sadly missed by her husband and family, brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Patricia, Kylie and Mary, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Ayla, Faye, Gwen, Gyll, Jake, Samuel, Michael, Tommy and Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (26th Feb) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in church. House is private on Wednesday please.

The late Neddy Alridge

The death has occurred of Neddy Aldridge, Fr. Maher’s Place, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brother James (Ollie), sisters Maudie, Liza and Peggy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 3.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat for Mass at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Philip Costello

The death has occurred of Philip Costello, Philip (Wood Green, London and formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny) 14th February 2019, in London, beloved husband of Tina and much loved father of Marie (London) and P.J and Robert (both Kilkenny), sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Pamela and Mary, son-in-law Keith, grandchildren Bradley, Sherice, Cassie, Kayla and Mason, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (26th Feb.) from 7 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. John's Church, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.