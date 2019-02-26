Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, February 26

The late Josie Brophy

The death has occurred of Josephine ( Josie) Brophy (née Power), Main Street, Piltown, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie, son Dermot, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren Sinead, Orla and Eoin, brother David, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday (Feb 27th) from 7pm followed by removal at 8.15pm to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Thursday (Feb 28th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Billy Cleere

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Cleere (19 Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) 15th February 2019, in Cornwall, England, William (Billy), beloved father of Chandon, Ciarán, Tadgh, Niamh and Alannah, sadly missed by his loving children, wife Roberta, parents Liam and Iris, brothers Eamonn, Gerry, Mark and Fintan, sisters Fiona and Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will arrive at St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge on Thursday (28th Feb) for Reception Prayers at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Donations box in Church.

The late Josie Kehoe

The death has occurred of Josie Kehoe (née Phelan), Ryleen, New Ross, Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny and late of Garrenbehy, Rosbercon, Josie beloved wife of the late Maurice and Mother of Joan, Maurice, Mary, Paddy, Johnny, Helen, Martina, Ann-Marie and Jimmy. Sister of Georgie and the late Nellie, John, Mary, Paddy and Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by her loving family sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces,nephews relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home,The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 2pm on Wednesday 27th of February with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary & Michael's Parish Church, New Ross. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday the 28th at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Stephen's Cemetery, New Ross. Rosary will take place at 7.30pm tomorrow Tuesday the 26th at her residence (Ryleen).

The late PJ McDonald

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (PJ) McDonald

Ballinaboly, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, sons William and Mark, daughter Liguori, sister Maura (Kennedy), daughters-in-law Maria and Aoife, son-in-law Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4 until 8pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please.