Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, February 27

The late John (Muddy, Woody) Murphy

The death has occurred of John (Muddy, Woody) Murphy, Kilmacar, Conahy, Kilkenny and Ranelagh, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his father Eamonn. Sadly missed by his mother Helen, brother Liam, sisters Anna and Mary, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews Bill and Jack, nieces Hannah and Emily, aunts, uncles, relatives and his many friends and all who knew him around Dublin. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Pat Quinlan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Quinlan, Patrick (Pat) (Walsall, England and formerly of Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny) 25th February 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of his family at St. Giles Walsall Hospice. Pre-deceased by his father Michael and mother Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Soma, his heartbroken daughters Lydia and Petra, son-in-law Rick, Petra's boyfriend Nick, brothers Tommy (Kilkenny) and Joe (Leicester), sister Bridget (Kilkenny), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in England and a Memorial Service for Pat will be held at the Kingdom Hall, New Orchard, Kilkenny at a later date.

The late Mary Patricia (Pat) Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Patricia (Pat) Ryan (née Kinneally)

7 Creel St., Freshford, Kilkenny. Wife of the recently deceased Tom (Bunny). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Helen, Christine, Claire, son Denis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, Denis's partner Susan, Claire's partner Robbie, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford, with burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.