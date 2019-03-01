Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 1

The late Kathleen Hennessy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hennessy (née O'Brien), 470 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin on Thursday. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Liam, son Thomas, daughters Annette and Barbara, daughter-in-law Goretti, sons-in-law Kevin and Brian, grandchildren, brother Joe, sisters Helen, Mary, Margaret and Tishy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Friday 1st March from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday at 10 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family flowers only, donations to St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

The late JC Cummins, Piltown

The death has occurred of John (JC) Cummins, School Road, Clonmore (Piltown Engineering Ltd), Piltown, Kilkenny at University Hospital, Waterford, following an illness. Sadly missed by his sisters Maria and Kate, brothers-in-law Pat and Frank, nephew David and wife Vanessa, nephew Robert and wife Ciara, nephew Sean and grandnephew Oisin, devoted colleagues and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday (Mar 2nd) from 2 to 7pm. Arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Sunday (Mar 3rd) for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Oncology Ward, University Hospital, Waterford.

The late Mary Ellen Prendergast

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Prendergast, (nee Travers) of 2 Greenhills, Brownshill Road, Carlow and formerly of Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny passed away peacefully, at her home, on February 27th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Thomas, much loved mother of Ann, Thomas, Jason and David and adored grandmother of Danny, Adam, Ronan, Aaron, Rebecca, Christy and Niamh. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Bridget and Louise, David’s partner Rebecca, Ann’s partner Nick, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 K2X9) from 4p.m on Friday with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Saturday at 10.30 a.m to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Elizabeth Breen

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Breen (nee McWilliams), Rathpatrick, Crosspatrick, Via Thurles, Co. Kilkenny. February 26th 2019, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her son John and her daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Chloe, Amy and Emma and her great-grandson Finn, her brothers Tom, Jack and Edwin, brother in law Kieran, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Cabinteely on Thursday, February 28th, at 10am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The late John Cunningham

The death has occurred of John Cunningham (“Oak House” Annamult, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny) 26th February 2019, in the wonderful care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, John, deeply regretted by his wife Jane, daughters Sarah and Emily, brothers Terry and Bernard, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning (2nd March) at 11.30 o’clock in St. Michael’s Church, Danesfort (R95 NY77)followed by private cremation. Refreshments afterwards in Danesfort Community Hall.