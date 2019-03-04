Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 4

The late Breda Byrne

The death has occurred of Breda Byrne (nee Kenny) (Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny). March 2nd 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Margaret (Shortis), Noreen (Bergin), Thomas, Ann (Casey) and Monica (Byrne-Azeke). She will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, brother Teddy (Kilkenny), sister Josie (London), her eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3p.m. on Monday (March 4th) with Funeral Prayers at 6p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late David Boland

The death has occurred of David Boland, Cloneen, Crettyard and formerly of Drumgoole, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, tragically on the 28th February, 2019. David will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lorraine and daughter Lily-May. Devoted Parents Richard and Ann and sister Susan. Mother-in-law Catherine and Father-in-law Anthony. Grandmothers Mary and Anna. Uncles, Aunts, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends and colleagues at Glanbia.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Sunday from 3pm concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Home strictly private on Monday morning please.

The late Margaret Cody

The death has occurred of Margaret Cody (nee Fennelly) (6 Ossory Park, Kilkenny) 1st March 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Margaret, beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Martina, sadly missed by her husband and daughter, son-in-law John, grandchildren Darren and Robbie, great grandchildren Amelia and Layla May, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday (2nd March) from 4 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 5.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.