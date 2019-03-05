Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 5

The late Jane Barron

The death has occurred of Jane Barron (nee Crotty) Jane (Raheny) formerly of Kilkenny, peacefully with her family by her side in Beaumont Hospital 3rd March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Willie. Loving mother of Veronica, Annmarie, Tom and Susan. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister and brother, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Tuesday at her home 5 to 8pm. Funeral Wednesday arriving at Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, Dublin 5 for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The late Jamie Brennan

The death has occurred of Jamie Brennan (7 Eden Vale Close, Kilkenny and Glenageary, Co. Dublin) 4th March 2019, peacefully, Jamie, pre-deceased by his father Bill Francis. Beloved son of Valerie and loving brother of Michael and Ian. Sadly missed by his mother and brothers, grandparents Eamonn and Anne Brennan, aunts Suzanne and Ursula and their husbands Mark and Richie, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his grandparents' home in Eden Vale Close on Wednesday (6th March) from 5 o'clock, concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday please.