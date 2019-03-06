Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, March 6

The death has occurred of Steven Clowry, 3 O'Loughlin Road, Kilkenny, 4th March 2019, unexpectedly, at home, Steven, beloved son of Martina and the late Martin and loving brother of Vincent and Babby, sadly missed by his mother and brothers, grandmother Bessie, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (6th March) from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House private please.

The late Jane Barron (nee Crotty)

The death has occurred of Jane Barron (nee Crotty) Jane (Raheny) formerly of Kilkenny, peacefully with her family by her side in Beaumont Hospital 3rd March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Willie. Loving mother of Veronica, Annmarie, Tom and Susan. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister and brother, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Tuesday at her home 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Wednesday arriving at Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, Dublin 5 for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.