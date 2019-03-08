Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 8

The late Mary Theresa Maguire

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa Maguire, Skehana and formerly of Old Road, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her partner Michael and loving family. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Late Eamonn Power

The death has occurred of Eamonn Power, Beakstown, Thurles, Tipperary / Coon, Kilkenny. Mourned by his dear friend, Theresa, his family, Judy, Aidan, Declan and Fiona, and his sister, Miriam. Predeceased by his sister, Kathleen, and his brothers, Frank and Gerald. Burial in Coon, Co. Kilkenny, R93 VK44, on Saturday, 9th March at 3pm.

The late lilly Wall

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lilly) Wall (née Hogan), Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Kilkenny suddenly in St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son John, grandchildren Rebecca, Melissa, Jamie Leann and Seinna, great-grandchildren Erin, Grace and Sean, brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Friday at 12. noon, followed by removal that evening arriving at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12. noon, following by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Lucy Mealy

The death has occurred of Lucy Mealy (née Coleman), Beechfield House, Clogh Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, suddenly on the 6th March. Lucy, dearly loved wife of David, mother of Eric and Alex, daughter-in-law of George and Brigid Mealy, sister-in-law of George Gerard, sister-in-law of Órfhlaith (Mealy) and her husband Peter Hilliard, daughter of Susan and David Coleman, sister of Kate, dearly loved by extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Beechfield House, (R95 RCC6) from 3pm on Friday (8th March), with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Removal from Beechfield House on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. House Strictly Private on Saturday morning please.