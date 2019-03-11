Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 11

The late Peter Byrne

The death has occurred of Peter Byrne, 5 Collins Park, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and College Gardens, Callan Road, Kilkenny – 10th March 2019 in the loving care of all at Brogue House; Loving brother of the late Mikie; Sadly missed by his loving parents Jack and Helen, brothers Johnny, Jimmy, Joe, David and Kevin, sisters Statia, Mag, Trish, Helen, Mary, Liz, Theresa and Cathy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Tuesday for 2.30pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. House strictly private please.

The late Tom Mernagh

The death has occurred of Tom Mernagh: St Mary’s, Jamestown, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny 09th March 2019. Tom, loving husband of Catherine and father of Mary, brother of the late Biddy and Jack. Deeply regretted by his loving family grandchildren Alan, David and Marcella, great-grandchildren Kya, Siennah and Logan, brothers Fr Michael, Paddy, Liam and Seamus, sisters Maureen and Cissie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours (his great neighbour Tommy Sinnott) and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm on Tuesday, 12th March, with removal at 7pm to St James’ Church, Glenmore. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, 13th March, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Burns (née Roche)

The death has occurred of Margaret Burns, (née Roche), The Anchorage, Rathmullen Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Crushrod Avenue and Thomastown, Kilkenny. 8th March 2019. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Margaret, beloved mam to the late Dennis. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy (James), sons Vincent and James, daughter Margaret, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Rosie, grandchildren Aishling, Matthew, Liam and Gemma, brothers Martin, Denny, Eamon and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11 o ’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. House Private on Monday morning.

The late Nicholas Kenny

Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Nicholas will be sadly missed by his sister Mary, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday evening at 6pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyragget for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in Saint Finian's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

The late Eileen Manogue, (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of Eileen Manogue, (née Brophy), Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny suddenly at her residence on Friday 8th March 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Frank, sons Pat, Frank and Brian, daughters Caroline and Michelle, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Sunday from 4pm. Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.