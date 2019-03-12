Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 12

The late Fr Denis Bergin

The death has occurred of Fr. Denis Bergin, (Retired Parish Priest of Blackrock and formerly of Coolnacritta, Galmoy, County Kilkenny) – 09th March, 2019 (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of The Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange Road, Blackrock. Beloved brother of the late Andrew, Michael, Jim, Tom, Patrick, Sr. Clare and Mary and much loved brother-in-law of the late Paddy; sadly missed by his loving sisters-in-law Sadie, Peggy and Ann, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, fellow priests, former parishioners, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park Rd., Newtown Park, Blackrock tomorrow evening, Tuesday 12th March, between 6 and 8pm. Removal Wednesday morning to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Blackrock Village for 11.00am Requiem Mass with burial thereafter in Deansgrange Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Brother Kevin Crowley Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Newtown Park, Blackrock Tel: (01) 280 4454.

The late Seamus Campion

The death has occurred of Seamus Campion (21 Shandon Park, Kilkenny and formerly of Clifden, Clara) 10th March 2019, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital, Seamus, (retired Kilkenny Co. Council) beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Karen, Lorraine, Don, Úna and Gina; sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Aggie, Kitty and Margaret, brothers Danny, Pat, Stephen, Seán and Peter, sons-in-law Tom and Derek, Gina's partner Marcello, grandchildren Tommy, Shannon, Ruairí, Eoghan, Aoibhín, Conor, Eoin, Ryan, Jack, Finn and Isabelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, former colleagues, friends and his faithful dog Ozzie who was with Seamus to the end.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (March 12th) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Wednesday please.

The late Mamie Giltrap (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Mamie Giltrap (née O'Neill), Monastery Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin / Castlecomer, Kilkenny, in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Nursing Home, Crooksling, Brittas, Co. Dublin. Late of Monastery Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22. Formerly of Chatsworth Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Percy and mother of Bernard, Sam, Audrey and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Chapel of Rest in St. Brigid’s Home (Eircode D24 TX63) on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm with Funeral service there on Wednesday morning at 11.30am. followed by burial in Carnalway Cemetery, Brannockstown, Co. Kildare. (Eircode W91 F6T1)

The late Jim Stone

The death has occurred of Jim Stone, Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, in his 92nd year, beloved son of the late Philip and Helen sadly missed by his, sister Nan (Mulhall), Harvey, Helena and family, brother–in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm Monday with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Castlecomer. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2.30pm with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please donations if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in Church