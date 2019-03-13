Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, March 13

The late Liam Brennan

The death has occurred of Liam Brennan, The Village, Ballylinan, Laois and formerly of Urlingford, Kilkenny and Fairview, Dublin, following a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Billy and Patrick, daughters Caroline and Maria, grandchildren Liam, Sara, Cara, son in law Kieran, daughters in law Sharon and Sharleen, brother Jim, sister Kitty, family and friends. RIP

Reposing at his home from 4 to 7pm only on Wednesday. Removal to Ballylynan Church on Thursday, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donation if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private Thursday morning.

The late Ellen Forristal

The death has occurred of Ellen Forristal (née Long), Horeswood, Campile, Wexford and Mullinavat, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Myles. Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Kathleen’s residence, (X91 EH21) on Wednesday (13th March) from 3pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from her daughter Kathleen’s residence on Thursday (14th March) to St. James Church, Horeswood, arriving for funeral mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Horeswood Cemetery. House Private after 7pm Wednesday and on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice Homecare Team.