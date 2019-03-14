Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, March 14

The late Lizzie Hennessy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hennessy, Coolraheen, Coolcullen, Muckalee, Kilkenny, in her 96th year, in the loving care of Anna and staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband, John and her son, Michael. Sadly missed by her sons, John and Joe, her daughters, Maura (Tynan) and Anne (Murphy), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sister, Chris, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (R93 X2EO). Rosary at 9.00 p.m. on Thursday night. Funeral prayers on Friday evening at 7.30 p.m., followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Muckalee. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Peggy Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Ryan (née Murphy)Ballintee, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny and late of Pepperhill, Buttevant, Co. Cork.

Peggy passed away, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jim (Doc) and much loved mother of John and Gerry. Adored grandmother of Keith, James, Dónal, Kieran, Aoife and great-grandchildren Amy, Jessica, Chloe and Joey.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Davy and the late Séamus and Dick, sisters Noreen, Maureen, Annie (O'Hara) and the late Kitty, daughters-in-law Bernie and Joan (Blake), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday at the residence of her son Gerry and daughter-in-law Joan, Pepper Hill, Buttevant from 5pm to 8pm at (eircode P51 F5W9) followed by Rosary. Reposing on Friday at her residence, Ballintee, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny, from 5pm to 8pm followed by prayers (eircode R95 A2R7). Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Leonard Church, Dunnamaggin followed by burial in Kilmoganny Cemetery.