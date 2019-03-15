Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 15

The late Pat D'Arcy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) D’Arcy, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursday 14th March 2019.

Predeceased by his nephew John. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, sister Carmel, brothers John, James and Liam, sisters-in-law, Sheila and Mary, niece Anna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday from 4.00pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal from Molloy’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, arriving to The Carmelite Church, Knocktopher for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

The late John (Sean) Drennan

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Drennan, John (Sean) (Camden, London, UK and late of Danville, Kilkenny) 4th March 2019, in London, deeply regretted by his brothers Pat and Martin, sisters Ann, Betty, Eileen and Chris, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (19th March) from 5 o’clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Lizzie Hennessy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hennessy, Coolraheen, Coolcullen, Muckalee, Kilkenny, in her 96th year, in the loving care of Anna and staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband, John and her son, Michael. Sadly missed by her sons, John and Joe, her daughters, Maura (Tynan) and Anne (Murphy), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sister, Chris, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (R93 X2EO). Rosary at 9.00 p.m. on Thursday night. Funeral prayers on Friday evening at 7.30 p.m., followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Muckalee. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Marie McEvoy

The death has occurred of Marie McEvoy, Chartwell Drive, Baguley, Manchester, U.K. and late of Gowran Road, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny. 5th March 2019, in the tender care of staff at Bickham House, Altrincham, Cheshire, U.K. Predeceased by her brothers Tony and Dick, her sister Phil, sister-in-law Moira and her nephews Ian and Anthony. Very sadly missed by her nephews Brendan, Dermot, Richard, Liam and Eamon, nieces Siobhan, Louise, Yvonne and Niamh, sister-in-law Breda, extended family, neighbours, former colleagues and friends.

Funeral will arrive at St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge on Wednesday (20th March) for Reception Prayers at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Bickham House. Donations box in church.