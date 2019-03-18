Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 18

The late Philip Donovan

The death has occurred of Philip Donovan (Tinnypark House Nursing Home and late of St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny) 16th March 2019, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Tinnypark. Philip, predeceased by his parents Michael and Angela and his brother-in-law Jim (Byrne), sadly missed by his sisters Helen and Monica, brothers Barry and Terry, brother-in-law Henry, sisters-in-law Phil and Elaine, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (20th March) from 7 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Michael Joyce

he death has occurred of Michael Joyce (Hebron Park, Kilkenny and formerly of Galway) 16th March 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Michael, beloved husband of the late Katie (nee Sweeney, Tuam, Co. Galway) and much loved father of Hannah-Marie, Helena and Samantha, sadly missed by his loving daughters, brothers James and Patrick, sister Mary, Helena's partner James, grandchildren Seán, Shauna, Michael, James and Thomas, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (18th March) from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Reposing in Burns Funeral Home, Tuam, Co. Galway on Tuesday from 6 to 8 o'clock followed by removal to Tuam Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 2 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Tuam Cemetery.

The late Joe Molloy

The death has occurred of Joe Molloy; 36 Assumption Terrace, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Wexford. Late of the ESB, 16th March 2019. Joe beloved husband of Maria and father of Anne & Paul, brother of Liam, Martin, & Christopher. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Eamon, grandchildren Jack, Adam, Dean, Jessie, Ella & Conor, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm tomorrow, Monday 18th March, concluding with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal will take place at 11.40am on Tuesday 19th March from Doyle's Funeral Home to The Church of The Assumption Rosbercon for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Day Care Centre, The Houghton Hospital, New Ross.

The late Mary Phelan

The death has occurred of Mary Phelan (Greenshill, Kilkenny and late of Cappagh, Kilrush, Co. Clare). March 16th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Ellen, Katie, James, Michael and Brian. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, son-in-law Frank, daughters-in-law Mary and Catherina, grandchildren, brother-in-law Hal, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Kilkenny, eircode R95 FH90) from 6p.m. on Tuesday with Funeral Prayers at 7p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Wednesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Eileen Sinnott

The death has occurred of Eileen Sinnott (née Mernagh), Kylemore, The Rower, Kilkenny and late of Mountross, New Ross, Co. Wexford). Sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, sons Kieran and Diarmuid, daughter-in-law Orla, sister Geraldine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's funeral home, New Ross, on Sunday (17th March) from 5pm concluding at 8pm with Rosary at 7.45pm. Removal from the funeral home on Monday (18th March) to St. Mary & Michael's Parish Church, New Ross, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Ross. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Solas Centre. Funeral home private on Monday morning please.

The late Jim Walsh

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Walsh, Churchtown, Dublin and Kilkenny (formerly of Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council) suddenly and unexpectedly at his home. Will be deeply missed by his wife Shirley, sons, daughters, son-in-law, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and a very wide circle of family and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Monday afternoon from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10 am in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery. House private.