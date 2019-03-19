Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 19

The late Mary Elizabeth Culleton

The death has occurred of Mary Elizabeth Culleton (née Breen), 2 St. Joseph's Square, New Ross, New Ross, Wexford and late of Kilmacevogue, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny and Murrintown, Wexford. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret, Dorothy and Bettie, sons Billy, Larry and Jamie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Dolly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Wednesday (20th March) from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary & Michael's Parish Church, New Ross. Funeral Mass on Thursday (21st March) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Ross. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association.

The late Margaret (Nancy) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Margaret (Nancy) O'Neill (née Mahon), Main Street, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Arthur and son John. Sadly missed by her loving son Martin, sister Detty and brother Bernie, daughters-in-law Brid and Vicky, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 3pm on Tuesday with removal at 7.10pm to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.