Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, March 21

The late Breda Cahill (née Kenny)

The death has occurred of Breda Cahill (née Kenny), Wafre Lodge, Ashbourne, Meath / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, peacefully at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Loving wife of Pat and dear mother of Catriona, Marysia, Michael, Patrick and Edel. Sadly missed by her family, her much adored 18 grandchildren, sons-in-law Andrew, Joe and Tim, daughters-in-law Janet and Sile, sister Rena, brothers Pat, John, Noel and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, (Eir Code A84CX52) from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock this Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Hubert Healy

The death has occurred of Hubert Healy, Kells, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully on Wednesday 20th March 2019 surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Waterford. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, sons David, Brian and Mark, brothers John and Richard, sister Helen (Comerford), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Vera and Kathy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday from 4.30pm. Funeral prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, Kells. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late John O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of John O'Keeffe (32 Larchfield, Kilkenny and formerly of Ossory Park) 20th March 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, John, beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of Pauline, Veronica, Jim, Michael, Patrick and John, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Francis (Wales), son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Trudy, Sharon and Claire, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday (21st March) from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Friday please.

The late Ann Ryan

The death has occurred of Ann Ryan (née Keyes)

Bawnmore, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny. Ann died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her adoring family, husband Martin, daughters Claire, Martina and Amanda, sons-in-law, grandchildren Dean, Robin and Preslie, mother Nancy, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 7 o'clock with prayers at 9 o'clock. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.