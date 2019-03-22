Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 22

The late Mick Tobin

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Tobin, New Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Mick died, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his son Paul and grandson Craig. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Gerard, daughter-in-law Majella, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Jimmy, sister Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Saturday evening from 5 o'clock followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for Mass at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Graine. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

The late Seanie Dunne

The death has occurred of Seán (Seanie) Dunne, 35 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully on Thursday 21st March 2019 in the loving care of Anne and staff at Tennypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Kitty, sons Eugene, John and Jamie, daughters Mary, Evelyn, Josie and Veronica, brother Terry, sisters Lilly and Esther, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday 22nd March from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday morning at 11.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland.

The late Babbie Fitzpatrick

The death has occured of Anastatia (Babbie) Fitzpatrick (nee Walsh), (Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny). March 21st 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Eddie and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her sons, brother Paudie, sister Mai, daughter-in-law Emily, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 FH90) from 5p.m. on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 7p.m. followed by removal to St. Martin of Tours Church, Ballyhale. Requiem Mass at 11a.m. on Saturday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr Mary Berchmans Flood

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Berchmans Flood, Convent of Mercy, Mill Street, Dundalk and formerly of Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late John and Ellen. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, the Sisters of Mercy- Northern Province, her Community in Mill Street and many friends.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Mill Street, on Friday from 3pm-6pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.40am to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The late Mary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (nee Fitzpatrick) (Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny and formerly of Lyrath) 21st March 2019, peacefully, at her home, in her 99th year, Mary, beloved wife of the late Jim and loving mother of Miriam and Michael; sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Joanne and Kerry, great-grandchild Holly, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home with Rosary on Friday evening at 9 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 11.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late Biddy Walsh

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Walsh (nee Falsey) (14 St. Joseph's Road, Kilkenny) 21st March 2019, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, Bridget (Biddy) beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Jonathan, William, Nicky, Wayne, Regina, Keith and David, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Mary, Margaret and Jacqueline, brothers John, Bobby, Martin, James, Patrick, Richard, Tommy and Ollie, daughters-in-law Regina, Joanna, Tara and Clodagh, grandchildren Cian, Oisín, Kyle and Wayne Jnr., nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday (22nd March) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Canice's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Jimmy Ward

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Ward (Kilmogar, Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Castlewarren) 20th March 2019, peacefully, at his home, James (Jimmy), beloved husband of Maria, sadly missed by his wife and children, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (22nd March) from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock in St. Colman's Church, Clara. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland.