Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 25

The late Catherine O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Callaghan

Dublin and formerly of Knockeen, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. In the loving care of Helen and Nursing Staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her brother Patrick (Pat). Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, sister -in- law Ann, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 5pm on Monday with removal at 7pm to Glynn Church, arriving at 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Farrell

The death has occurred of Kathleen Farrell (née Kealy)

Glencoum R95 FN12, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny, peacefully at her home, Kathleen Farrell, (nee Kealy, Dranagh, St. Mullins), predeceased by her loving husband Martin and son Jimmy. Much loved mother and deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret (Carrigan, Clara), Kathleen (Murphy, Slievedurda), her sons John, Martin (Bramblestown), Peter, Tommy, her sons in law Pat Carrigan, Pat Murphy, daughters in law Miriam, Evelynn, Samantha, her 17 grandchildren, relatives, dear neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2 o'clock on Sunday 24th with Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Monday 25th at 2.o'clock at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (R95 WF 77). House private Monday morning.

The late Josephine (Pinkie) Tobin

The death has occurred of Josephine (Pinkie) Tobin (née Murphy)

Main Street, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Richard (Nishie), her daughter Margaret, her twin sister Frankie (Dalton) and sister Imelda (Murphy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.00pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Rene Kelly

The death has occurred of Rene Kelly (née Whelan), Kilfane West, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of The Forge, Borris, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness. Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Mike and her ten children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 3 pm to 9 pm on Sunday with prayers at 8.30 pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, for requiem Mass at 11 am on Monday followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Clare Laherty

The death has occurred of Clare Laherty (nee Williams) (Whiteswall, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny E41 K462 and late of Rossmore, Errill, Co. Laois) 22nd March 2019, peacefully, at home in the tender care of her family and her home care team, Clare, predeceased by her dear daughter Anna, beloved wife of Tony and much loved mother of Sinéad, Tim and Sarah, sadly missed by her husband and children, sisters Mary, Ina, Catherine and Margaret, mother-in-law Addie, aunts, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday (24th March) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Assumption, Galmoy, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.