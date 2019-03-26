Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 26

The late

The death has occurred of Linda McDonnell,Curragh House, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny, peacefully at her home, Curragh House (R95 V188) surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of Brendan and the late Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving brother, John, sisters, Margorie (Teehan). Deirdre (Larkin), Meave (Drennan), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Tuesday with prayers at 7.30 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. (R95 WF77). House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Dick (Stokes) Power

The death has occured of Dick (Stokes) Power (The Ring, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) March 25th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved brother of Anna, Jimmy and Kieran. He will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends especially the Carroll family, Goresbridge. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Mikey Trait

The death has occurred of Mikey Trait, Keatingstown, Thornback Road, Kilkenny. The death took place on February 13 in U.S.A. of Mikey, late of Keatingstown. A memorial Mass will take place in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny on Wednesday, March 27, at 7.30pm.