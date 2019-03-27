Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, March 27

Peter Molser Molloy

The death has occured of Peter (Molser) Molloy, (Nuncio Road, Kilkenny), March 25th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved brother of John (Sean), Jerry, Cora, Catherine and Mary Teresa. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Mary Dowling

The death has occurred of Mary Dowling; (nee Hennessy) Cappagh, Glenmore and late of Glensensaw, Rosbercon, Co. Kilkenny, 25th March 2019, Mary peacefully at her residence in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Patrick, Josephine, Georgina, Martin and Donie. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons-in-law Liam & Dave, daughters-in-law Anne, Ide & Michelle, her 15 adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday, 27th March, concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, 28th March, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tom (Terence) O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Tom (Terence) O'Reilly, Oldcourt, Templeorum, Piltown, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Beloved husband of the late Kitty. Sadly missed by his son John, daughter-in-law Pauline, brother Oliver, grandchildren Wayne, Ben, Caitlin, Becky and Eoin, great-grandchildren Sonya and Dorian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday (March 27th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Templeorum Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday (March 28th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospital.