Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, March 28

The late Eileen Jenkins

The death has occurred of Eileen Jenkins (nee Nugent) (39 Kells Road, Kilkenny) 27th March 2019, peacefully, at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Eileen, deeply regretted by her loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (28th March) from 6 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 7 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late Peter (Molser) Molloy

The death has occurred of Peter (Molser) Molloy, (Nuncio Road, Kilkenny), March 25th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved brother of John (Sean), Jerry, Cora, Catherine and Mary Teresa. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 7.30pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8p.m. Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 12.30p.m. on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 1.15pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.