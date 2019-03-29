Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 29

The late Helen Cruise

The death has occured of Helen Cruise (Gaol Road Crescent and late of Fr. Albert Place, Kilkenny). March 28th 2019 (suddenly) at her home. Beloved mother of Jonathon, Patrick, Aneka, Ellen and Paul. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, her extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Juliana O'Kelly

The death has occurred of Juliana O'Kelly (née Hennessy), Carraig Lodge, Rathmale, Mungret, Co. Limerick and formerly of Grane, Urlingford, Co.Kilkenny, Bank Of Ireland and Bloxham Limerick, March 28th.2019 peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by baby daughter Julie and sister Maura Browne. Survived by loving husband Michael, son Shane, daughter Norma, grandchildren Róisín, Sadhbh and Daniel, daughter-in-law Fiona, brothers Sean and Michael, sisters Nonie Egan, Kathleen Kennedy and Teresa Kennedy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Limerick this Friday evening March 29th from 4.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm in St Oliver Plunkett Church Mungret(V94K761). Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Power (nee Griffin)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Power (nee Griffin), (Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny) 26th March 2019 peacefully at home in her 98th year in the loving care of her family and carers. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Edward and son Michael. Very sadly missed by her loving family, Anthony, Maureen, Anne, Sylvia, Hilda, Bernadette, Noel, Helen, Martin, Joan and Eamon, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 37 grand children, 14 great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reception in the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Baldoyle D13N840 at 7pm today (Thursday March 28th). Requiem Mass for Christian Burial at 2pm on Friday at St. Mary's Church, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Co. Waterford X91E527 with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private.