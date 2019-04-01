Kilkenny deaths for Monday, April 1

The late Rachel Mulcahy Brennan

The death has occurred of Rachel Mulcahy Brennan, Dairy Road, Smithstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Helen and Father Billy. Rachel will be sadly missed by her husband Liam, sisters Jane, Anne, Christine, brothers Billy, Ronan and Stephen, father-in-law John, mother-in-law Brigid, sisters-in-law Anna, Maura, Breda, Annette, Alison, Bridget, and Breda, brothers-in-law Eddie, Liam and Martin, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 3pm on Tuesday concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eamon Ryan

The death has occurred of Eamonn Ryan, Luton, England, 29 Blackmill Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Loving husband of Catherine (Cremin) Newtownshandrum, Co. Cork. Son of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, mother Teresa, mother-in-law Mary, brothers, sisters, Jean, Joe, Leo, Dympna, Vincent, Arlene, Claire, Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his mother Teresa, 29 Blackmill St., Kilkenny, on Monday from 2 p.m. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 2.30 p.m. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in church. House private on Tuesday, please.

The late Michael Tynan

The death has occurred of Michael Tynan, Dama, Ballycallan, Kilkenny, peacefully on Sunday 31st March 2019 in his 86th year, surrounded by the presence of his loving family. His illness borne with great dignity. Beloved husband of Margot (nee Hogan), father of Kathryn, John, Billy, Michael, Edwin, Orlaith and Olwyn. Sadly missed by his wife, family, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Jane and Ciara, son-in-law Bob, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Family Flowers only. House Private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Mary Corr

The death has occurred of Mary Corr, Mount Trenchard, Foynes, Limerick and Kilkenny City- March 29th, 2019. In her 94th year. Departed peacefully at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Bridget (Doyle), brothers Lar, Arty, John and Frank, sisters Kathleen Buckley, Ellen Treacy and Josephine. Sadly missed by her many nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home this Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm. Removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Assumption, Loughill. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire Cemetry, Askeaton, Co Limerick. May she rest in peace.

The late Ellen (Lena) McCarthy

The death has occured of Ellen (Lena) McCarthy (nee Kent), (Kilcreene Cottages and late of St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny). March 30th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of Ger, John, Seamus, Martin and Canice. She will be deeply missed by her husband, sons, brother Liam, sisters May, Ann, Bridget and Vera, daughters-in-law Kamini, Martina, Lorraine, Emma and Elifer, grandchildren Jamie, Ciara, Darren, Robbie, Aliyah, Amy, Cian and Iona, great-grandchildren Amelia, Layla, Jacob and Willow, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6p.m. on Sunday concluding with Rosary at 8p.m. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30a.m. in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

The late Micky (Chucks) O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Micky (Chucks) O'Keeffe, Middlequarter, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jenny and Jessie, sons Jamie and Martin, grandchildren Luke and Niamh, brothers Ted, Billy, Sean, Paul, Shay and Vinny, sisters Marion, Brenda and Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.30pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Monday at The Church of The Assumption, Mooncoin, for requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.