Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, April 2

The late Mary Maher (née Lennon)

The death has occurred of Mary Maher (née Lennon), Ballydowel, Rathmoyle, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, son Joe, daughter Eleanor, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Joe, Ballydowel, R95 XY10 on Tuesday from 2 p.m. with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to Tulla Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Liam Quigley

The death has occurred of Liam Quigley (Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny) 31st March 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Liam, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and much loved father of Antoinette, Joseph, Michelle, Fionna, Aiden, Gráinne and the late Peter and Eóin, sadly missed by his family, brothers Tom and Stephen, sisters Veronica and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Aiden's home, 67 Springfields, Waterford Road, Kilkenny (R95 YC2C) on Tuesday (2nd April) from 2 o'clock with a gathering at 7 o'clock of family and friends for a Celebration in word and music of Liam's life. Service in Aiden's home on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. All welcome.