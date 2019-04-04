Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, April 4

The late Daniel and Hanora (Nonie) Kenneally

The death has occurred of Mr & Mrs Daniel and Hanora (Nonie) Kenneally, Glensensaw, Rosbercon, County Kilkenny, Cork

Ealing, London and Benidorm, Spain.

Daniel late of Inchirahilly, Co Cork who passed away 26-Feb-19, brother of Margaret and the late Andy & Mary. His beloved wife Hanora (Nonie) nee Hennessy, late of Glensensaw, Rosbercon, who passed away 28-Nov-18, sister of the late Pertie, Pat, Lousie, Luke, Martin, Maura, Patrick, Elieen, Matty, Josie, Michael, Gerry & Mary (recently deceased). Deeply regretted by their loving family daughter Marion, son Thomas, son-in-law Fernando, grandchildren Francisco Daniel & Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Buckley

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Buckley (née Phelan), Grannyknock, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Betty passed away peacefully in Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, children Ger and Clare, daughter-in-law Tracy, son-in-law David, grandchildren Darragh, Tom and Ella Beth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please.

The late Jack Cuddihy

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Cuddihy, 6 Greensbridge, Kilkenny City.

Funeral Arrangements Later