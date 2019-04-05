Kilkenny deaths for Friday, April 5

The late Betty Daly (née Anthony)

The death has occurred of Betty Daly (née Anthony) late of Green Hedges, Banagher Road, Piltown, Co Kilkenny, died 3 April 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family in the USA, sister-in-law Eimer, nieces Emer, Maureen, Maeve, Julie and nephew John, nephews-in-law and niece-in-law and her very caring goddaughter Margaret and Fr Enda Burke, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening, April 5, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Piltown Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 6, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John (Jack) Cuddihy

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Cuddihy (6 Greensbridge, Kilkenny and formerly of New Jersey, U.S.A.) 2nd April 2019, unexpectedly, at his home, John (Jack), beloved husband of the late Edwina and much loved father of John (U.S.A.), sadly missed by his son, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandson Aidan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday morning (April 6th) from 9.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 10.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Sr Breda Dowling

The death has occurred of Sr. Breda Dowling, Mount Carmel Monastery, New Ross, Wexford / Skeoughvasteen, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving brother Sean, sisters Mary and Kathleen, her Carmelite Community, Mount Carmel, New Ross, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The Convent Chapel, New Ross, on Friday (5th April) from 11am concluding at 5pm and on Saturday (6th April) from 11am concluding at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday (7th April) at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Carmelite Convent Cemetery.

The late Elizabeth (Lil) Morris (nee Martin)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Morris (nee Martin). (Fr. Albert Place, Kilkenny). April 4 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Jimmy, John, Margaret, Elizabeth, Martin, Ann and Patricia. She will be deeply missed by her sons, daughters, brothers Michael (Nelson, U.K.), Sean (Nelson, U.K.) and sister Helen Dunne (Kilkenny), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4p.m. on Friday (April 5th) concluding with Rosary at 7p.m. Funeral on Saturday after 2.30pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral to St. Kieran's Cemetery.